Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali said the express pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali have been performing well on a consistent basis.

In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Afridi took one wicket in the four-match T20 series at an average of 64. However, three of the games were abandoned due to heavy rain.

As for Hasan, he claimed three wickets at an average of 15.66.

As for the recently-concluded first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket in thrilling fashion, Afridi picked up eight wickets.

Hasan, meanwhile, got four wickets.

“If you look at our bowlers, there are two players who are consistently doing well in the shape of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali,” Anwar told Cricket Pakistan.

The 33-year-old was in solid form in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) as he accumulated 157 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 158.58.

He also took two wickets at an average of 59.50.

