Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali said veteran big-hitter Mohammad Hafeez has great knowledge about the game.

Anwar’s comments come after he played alongside Hafeez, who captained the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Hafeez, who led the Tigers to final, where they lost by eight runs to the Rawalakot Hawks, scored 194 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 110, at an average of 27.71 and a strike-rate of 159.01.

He also took seven wickets at an average of 18.14.

“Hafeez bhai is an experienced player and also part of Pakistan’s current T20 team. He has great knowledge about the game and has led [the] Pakistan team in the past, including the World Cup,” Anwar told Cricket Pakistan.

The 33-year-old was in good form in the KPL as he accumulated 157 runs in seven games, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 158.58.

He also took two wickets at an average of 59.50.

