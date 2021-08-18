Contributing to Pakistan’s victories, Anwar on Pakistan duo in red-hot form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali said the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are contributing to the national team’s victories with their exquisite performances with the ball.

In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Afridi took one wicket in the four-match T20 series at an average of 64. However, three games were abandoned due to rain.

As for Hasan, he claimed three wickets at an average of 15.66.

As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket in nail-biting fashion, Afridi picked up eight wickets.

Hasan, meanwhile, snapped up four wickets.

With Afridi and Hasan doing so well together, Anwar hopes that they maintain their form and produce match-winning performances for Pakistan in the future.

“They are playing all formats and contributing in Pakistan’s victories. Hopefully, they will continue doing that in the future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Anwar has not played international cricket since March 2016, but recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he was in great form, especially with the bat.

The 33-year-old accumulated amassed 157 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 158.58.

He also took two wickets at an average of 59.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They have been performing consistently, Anwar Ali impressed with two 145 kph Pakistan bowlers

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33192 ( 14.65 % ) Babar Azam 160960 ( 71.04 % ) Steve Smith 5385 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6656 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10181 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 290 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1407 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 495 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1332 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33192 ( 14.65 % ) Babar Azam 160960 ( 71.04 % ) Steve Smith 5385 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6656 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10181 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 290 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1407 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 495 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1332 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related