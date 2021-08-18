Struggled with injuries, Pakistan player who is fully fit now says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali admitted that he has struggled with injuries over the past few years.

The 33-year-old has not played for the national team since March 2016 and is eager to make an international comeback.

With his injuries a thing of the past, Anwar noted that he has been playing domestic cricket regularly and wants the selectors to take notice of him.

Anwar represented the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and was in good form throughout the tournament. His efforts led the Tigers to the final, where they ended up losing to the Rawalakot Hawks by eight runs.

In the seven games he played, he scored 157 runs, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 158.58.

He also took two wickets at an average of 59.50.

“I struggled due to injuries over the past few years but now I’m fully fit and regularly playing domestic cricket and leagues all over the world,” the veteran cricketer told Cricket Pakistan.

