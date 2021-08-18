Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan power-hitter Anwar Ali doesn’t believe there are many all-rounders in the country who have performed better than him as of late.

The 33-year-old has not played for the national team since March 2016 and is eager to make an international comeback.

Anwar recently played for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and was in excellent form throughout the tournament, especially with the bat. His efforts led the Tigers to the final, where they ended up losing to the Rawalakot Hawks by eight runs.

In seven games, he scored 157 runs, which included a top score of 57, at an average of 31.40 and a strike-rate of 158.58.

He also took two wickets at an average of 59.50.

“If you look at my record in domestic white-ball cricket over the past couple years, I don’t think you will find many players who have performed better than me as an all-rounder,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

