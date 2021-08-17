Salman Butt: “Babar Azam scores run yet he has to face criticism, which is double jeopardy. It is the machinery that has to work, one man cannot make a difference. It is a team game after all”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said current skipper Babar Azam faces double jeopardy as he gets criticised despite scoring plenty of runs.
In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.
As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.
Salman noted that it is unfair for Azam to be targeted as he is doing his job while others are falling short of the mark.
“Babar Azam scores run yet he has to face criticism, which is double jeopardy. It is the machinery that has to work, one man cannot make a difference. It is a team game after all,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.