Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has asked who will stand up and support captain Babar Azam.

Azam has repeatedly put up strong performances with the bat and is one of the most consistent players in the sport right now.

However, Salman noted that in order for Pakistan to benefit from Azam’s efforts with the bat, other batsmen need to make their presence felt.

“Babar Azam doesn’t have the support around him, which can convert his performances into match-winning ones,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.

As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Long way to go, Salman Butt on Pakistan player performing well

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33187 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 160854 ( 71.03 % ) Steve Smith 5380 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6653 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10171 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 286 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1405 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 494 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1331 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33187 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 160854 ( 71.03 % ) Steve Smith 5380 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6653 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10171 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 286 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1405 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 494 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1331 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related