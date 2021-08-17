Salman Butt: “He is almost like a lone performer in the team”
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said current skipper Babar Azam is almost like the “lone performer” of the team.
In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.
As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.
“He is almost like a lone performer in the team,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
