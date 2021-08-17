Long way to go, Salman Butt on Pakistan player performing well

Salman Butt: “The Pakistan skipper has been performing well but there is still a long way to go for him”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said current skipper Babar Azam is performing very well, but there is “still a long way to go for him”.
In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.
As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.
“The Pakistan skipper has been performing well but there is still a long way to go for him,” Salman said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
