Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been supporting current skipper Babar Azam well.
In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Rizwan scored 46 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.
As for the recently-concluded first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 23 and 30.
While Rizwan has done a good job supporting Azam, Salman noted that the other batsmen have failed to do the same.
“He has the support of Rizwan but the others only perform once in a while,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam struck 51 runs in one inning during the T20 series and scored 30 and 55 in the first Test.
