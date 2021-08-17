How can you compare him to Kohli, Salman Butt on Pakistan bigshot

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said it is unfair to compare current skipper Babar Azam with his India counterpart Virat Kohli.
Azam and Kohli are among the top players in the world in all three formats and have repeatedly been compared to each other.
However, Salman noted that Kohli has a lot of international experience, while Azam is still “relatively new”.
“There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. The Indian captain is very experienced and Babar Azam is relatively new,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.
As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Slot him in at number four, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan player with strike-rate of 163 in the Kashmir Premier League