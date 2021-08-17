How can you compare him to Kohli, Salman Butt on Pakistan bigshot

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt said it is unfair to compare current skipper Babar Azam with his India counterpart Virat Kohli.

Azam and Kohli are among the top players in the world in all three formats and have repeatedly been compared to each other.

However, Salman noted that Kohli has a lot of international experience, while Azam is still “relatively new”.

“There is no comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. The Indian captain is very experienced and Babar Azam is relatively new,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing tour of the West Indies, Azam made 51 runs in the one inning he batted during the four-match T20 series.

As for the first Test, which the West Indies won by one wicket, he made scores of 30 and 55.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Slot him in at number four, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan player with strike-rate of 163 in the Kashmir Premier League

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33187 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 160854 ( 71.03 % ) Steve Smith 5380 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6653 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10171 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 286 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1405 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 494 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1331 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33187 ( 14.66 % ) Babar Azam 160854 ( 71.03 % ) Steve Smith 5380 ( 2.38 % ) Ben Stokes 6653 ( 2.94 % ) Kane Williamson 10171 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 286 ( 0.13 % ) Rashid Khan 1405 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 404 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5636 ( 2.49 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 653 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 494 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1331 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related