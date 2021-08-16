Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal feels that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez should bat at number four in T20 Internationals.

In the T20 series against England, Hafeez scored 35 runs at an average of 11.66 and took three wickets at an average of 9.33.

He made six runs in the T20 series against the West Indies and claimed two wickets at an average of 20.50.

“Mohammad Hafeez should slot in at number four,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hafeez is currently representing the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and has accumulated 165 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 110, at an average of 27.50 and a strike-rate of 163.36.

Akmal, meanwhile, is playing for the Kotli Lions and has made 102 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 1611 ( 81.04 % ) India 137 ( 6.89 % ) England 84 ( 4.23 % ) New Zealand 52 ( 2.62 % ) Australia 10 ( 0.5 % ) West Indies 62 ( 3.12 % ) South Africa 5 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 13 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 14 ( 0.7 % ) Back

