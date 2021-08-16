Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said big-hitting batsman Azam Khan should bat at number five.

Azam made his international debut in the T20 series against England and scored six runs in two games at an average of six.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, also featured in one game in the T20 series against the West Indies, but didn’t bat.

“Azam Khan should play at number five,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently playing for the Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and has scored 123 runs in six games, which includes a top score of 51, at an average of 20.50 and a strike-rate of 136.66.

Akmal, meanwhile, is representing the Kotli Lions and has made 102 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.

