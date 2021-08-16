Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes Fakhar Zaman should bat at number three.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

He made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

As for the T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 15 runs in the one inning he batted.

“Fakhar Zaman should play at number three,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 39-year-old is currently part of the Kotli Lions squad in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and has accumulated 102 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.

