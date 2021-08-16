Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said big-hitter Sohaib Maqsood “should be rested”.

Maqsood was one of the standout players in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and earned a recall to the national team following his outstanding performance.

The 34-year-old helped the Multan Sultans win their first-ever PSL title and finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 428 runs in 12 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

In the ODI series against England, he scored 46 runs in three matches at an average of 15.33.

He followed that up with 47 runs in the three-match T20 series at an average of 15.66.

As for the recent T20 series against the West Indies, he made five runs in the one inning he batted.

Having failed to impress against England and the West Indies, Akmal thinks it’s time for someone else to be given a chance.

“I think he should be rested,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Maqsood is currently playing for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and has scored 178 runs in six matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 35.60 and a strike-rate of 130.88.

Akmal, meanwhile, is representing the Kotli Lions and has made 102 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.

