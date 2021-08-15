They are Pakistan assets, Akhtar on two bowlers that bowl around 150 kph

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has no doubt in his mind that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, both of whom are capable of hitting speeds up to 150 kph, are “Pakistan assets”.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats, while Rauf has only featured in limited overs cricket till now.

In the ODI series against England, Afridi took two wickets in three games at an average of 68.50, while Rauf claimed six wickets at an average of 24.50.

As for three-match T20 series that followed, Afridi picked up four wickets at an average of 18.50, while Rauf snapped up three wickets at an average of 30.66.

Most recently, Pakistan played a four-match T20 series against the West Indies, with Afridi taking one wicket at an average of 64.

Rauf, meanwhile, didn’t get the chance to bowl as only one game in the entire series could be completed since the other three were abandoned due to rain.

“Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are Pakistan assets,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

The 35-year-old is currently playing for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

He has accumulated 118 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 143.90.

