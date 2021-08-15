Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said Pakistan seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are “very hardworking”.
In the three-match ODI series against England, Afridi took two wickets at an average of 68.50, while Rauf claimed six wickets at an average of 24.50.
As for three-match T20 series, Afridi picked up four wickets at an average of 18.50, while Rauf snapped up three wickets at an average of 30.66.
Most recently, Pakistan played a four-match T20 series against the West Indies, with Afridi taking one wicket at an average of 64.
Rauf, meanwhile, didn’t get the chance to bowl as only one game in the entire series could be completed since the other three were abandoned due to rain.
“They are very hardworking,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.
Akhtar is currently playing for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).
In the six games he has played, he has accumulated 118 runs, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 143.90.
