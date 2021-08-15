Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said the more Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are crticised, the harder they work and the better they get.

Afridi is the go-to pace bowler in all three formats, while Rauf has only featured in limited overs cricket till now.

In the ODI series against England, Afridi took two wickets in three games at an average of 68.50, while Rauf claimed six wickets at an average of 24.50.

As for three-match T20 series that followed, Afridi picked up four wickets at an average of 18.50, while Rauf snapped up three wickets at an average of 30.66.

Most recently, Pakistan played a four-match T20 series against the West Indies, with Afridi taking one wicket at an average of 64 and Rauf not getting a chance to bowl since rain washed out three of the games.

“The more they are criticized, the harder they work and improve their skills,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar is currently playing for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In the six games he has played, the 35-year-old has accumulated 118 runs, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 143.90.

