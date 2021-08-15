Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said the Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bowled and fielded well during the T20 series against England.

Afridi picked up four wickets at an average of 18.50 in the three-match series, while Rauf snapped up three wickets at an average of 30.66.

In the three-match ODI series prior to that, Afridi took two wickets in three games at an average of 68.50, while Rauf claimed six wickets at an average of 24.50.

Most recently, Pakistan played a four-match T20 series against the West Indies, with Afridi taking one wicket at an average of 64 and Rauf not getting the opportunity to bowl since heavy rain ruined a majority of the series.

“During [the] recent T20Is against England, they bowled and fielded well despite facing criticism, which shows their self-belief,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

The 35-year-old is currently playing for the Muzzaffarabad Tigers in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

He has accumulated 118 runs in six matches, which includes a top score of 58 not out, at an average of 29.50 and a strike-rate of 143.90.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The more they are criticised, the better they get, Sohail Akhtar on two express Pakistan seamers

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 1612 ( 81.05 % ) India 137 ( 6.89 % ) England 84 ( 4.22 % ) New Zealand 52 ( 2.61 % ) Australia 10 ( 0.5 % ) West Indies 62 ( 3.12 % ) South Africa 5 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 13 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 14 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 1612 ( 81.05 % ) India 137 ( 6.89 % ) England 84 ( 4.22 % ) New Zealand 52 ( 2.61 % ) Australia 10 ( 0.5 % ) West Indies 62 ( 3.12 % ) South Africa 5 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 13 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 14 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related