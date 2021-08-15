Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said spinner Shadab Khan needs to regain his confidence.

Ever since he suffered a spate of injuries, Shadab has struggled to really show off all the talent he has with both the bat and ball.

In the ODI series against England, he scored 51 runs in three matches at an average of 17 and took three wickets at an average of 43.

As for the three-match T20 series, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and claimed five wickets at an average of 21.40.

Most recently, Shadab featured in the T20 series against the West Indies, where he accumulated five runs in one inning and went wicketless.

“Our spinners will have a lot of responsibility. It is a chance for Shadab to regain his confidence. He needs to perform as he has in the past,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 39-year-old is currently representing the Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he has amassed 102 runs, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowled and fielded well, Sohail Akhtar on two Pakistan players with a lot of self-belief

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 1612 ( 81.05 % ) India 137 ( 6.89 % ) England 84 ( 4.22 % ) New Zealand 52 ( 2.61 % ) Australia 10 ( 0.5 % ) West Indies 62 ( 3.12 % ) South Africa 5 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 13 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 14 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 1612 ( 81.05 % ) India 137 ( 6.89 % ) England 84 ( 4.22 % ) New Zealand 52 ( 2.61 % ) Australia 10 ( 0.5 % ) West Indies 62 ( 3.12 % ) South Africa 5 ( 0.25 % ) Afghanistan 13 ( 0.65 % ) Other (Comment Below) 14 ( 0.7 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related