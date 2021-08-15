Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said spinner Shadab Khan needs to regain his confidence.
Ever since he suffered a spate of injuries, Shadab has struggled to really show off all the talent he has with both the bat and ball.
In the ODI series against England, he scored 51 runs in three matches at an average of 17 and took three wickets at an average of 43.
As for the three-match T20 series, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and claimed five wickets at an average of 21.40.
Most recently, Shadab featured in the T20 series against the West Indies, where he accumulated five runs in one inning and went wicketless.
“Our spinners will have a lot of responsibility. It is a chance for Shadab to regain his confidence. He needs to perform as he has in the past,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The 39-year-old is currently representing the Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he has amassed 102 runs, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.
