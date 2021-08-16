Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has heaped praise on Usman Qadir, calling him an “outstanding spinner”.
Qadir recently featured in one T20 International against England and took one wicket at an average of 35.
He also claimed one wicket in the T20 series against the West Indies at an average of 17.
Overall, the 28-year-old, who is the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, has picked up 20 wickets in 16 T20 Internationals at an average of 16.30.
He has also snapped up one wicket in one ODI at an average of 48.
“Usman Qadir is an outstanding spinner,” Akmal said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Akmal is playing for the Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and has scored 102 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 60, at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 147.82.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He needs to regain his confidence, Kamran Akmal on Pakistan player who has incredible talent