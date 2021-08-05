Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan leads from the front and has excellent captaincy skills.

This comes after Rizwan captained the Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and played an instrumental role in leading them to their first-ever title.

He finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 500 runs in 11 matches, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 45.45 and a strike-rate of 127.87.

“He obviously led from the front of the player as a player but he also captained well. Being decisive when he needed to be decisive and showing belief after we had a really tough start in Karachi. I thought he did an amazing job,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, he made 92 runs, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.

He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two fifties, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.

As for the recently-concluded four-match T20 series against the West Indies, Rizwan only batted once as three of the games were washed out due to rain. In the one match he batted, he scored 46 runs.

