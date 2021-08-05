Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a really good young guy.
This comes after Azam scored 177 runs in the three-match ODI series against England, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.
He followed that up with 118 runs in the three-match T20 series, which include a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.
In the recently-concluded four-match T20 series against the West Indies, Azam only batted once as three of the games were washed out due to rain. In the one match he batted, he scored 51 runs.
“I don’t know his captaincy very well to be honest but I think he has the support of his players which is very important. He is like a really good young guy and I know that my brother [Grant Flower] had a really good relationship with him when he coached,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
