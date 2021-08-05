Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said speedster Shahnawaz Dahani is an invaluable member of the Sultans’ squad.

Dahani was the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

His efforts with the ball helped the Sultans win their first-ever PSL title.

“He was a really invaluable member of our side in all sorts of ways,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old could potentially make his Test debut in the forthcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the talented youngster will now be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

The two-Test series between the West Indies and Pakistan will begin on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

