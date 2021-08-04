Pakistan pace bowler Sohail Tanvir: “Everyone can see that there is a spot available [in the Pakistan team] that anyone can grab as an all-rounder. I definitely have my mind on it. Obviously, it is not in my hands”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir said he is eager to grab the vacant all-rounder spot in the national team.
In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tanvir featured in eight matches, but only batted five times and scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 148.71.
He also took five wickets at an average of 48 as the Multan Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.
While he is determined to get back into the national team after last playing international cricket in April 2017, Tanvir admitted that “it is not in my hands”.
“Everyone can see that there is a spot available [in the Pakistan team] that anyone can grab as an all-rounder. I definitely have my mind on it. Obviously, it is not in my hands,” he told Cricket Pakistan.