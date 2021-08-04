Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Sohail Tanvir said it remains to be seen if the national selectors and team management will give him another chance to play international cricket.

Tanvir hasn’t represented his country since April 2017, but has done well in numerous domestic T20 tournaments.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tanvir featured in eight matches, but only batted five times and scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 148.71.

He also took five wickets at an average of 48 as the Multan Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.

“I can only showcase what I have and can do for the team. It’s up to the selectors and management,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Want to grab that vacant all-rounder spot, Pakistan wicket-taker who can unleash big shots says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33068 ( 14.74 % ) Babar Azam 159060 ( 70.91 % ) Steve Smith 5359 ( 2.39 % ) Ben Stokes 6612 ( 2.95 % ) Kane Williamson 10089 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 236 ( 0.11 % ) Rashid Khan 1398 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 402 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5613 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 652 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 489 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1324 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33068 ( 14.74 % ) Babar Azam 159060 ( 70.91 % ) Steve Smith 5359 ( 2.39 % ) Ben Stokes 6612 ( 2.95 % ) Kane Williamson 10089 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 236 ( 0.11 % ) Rashid Khan 1398 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 402 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5613 ( 2.5 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 652 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 489 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1324 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related