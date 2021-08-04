Pakistan seamer Sohail Tanvir: “I can only showcase what I have and can do for the team. It’s up to the selectors and management”
Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Sohail Tanvir said it remains to be seen if the national selectors and team management will give him another chance to play international cricket.
Tanvir hasn’t represented his country since April 2017, but has done well in numerous domestic T20 tournaments.
In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tanvir featured in eight matches, but only batted five times and scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 148.71.
He also took five wickets at an average of 48 as the Multan Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.
“I can only showcase what I have and can do for the team. It’s up to the selectors and management,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
