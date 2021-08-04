Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said he had some good partnerships with big-hitting batsman Khushdil Shah in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Tanvir featured in eight matches, but only batted five times and scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 148.71.
Khushdil, meanwhile, made 165 runs in 11 games, which included a top score of 44 not out, at an average of 41.25 and a strike-rate of 137.50.
“I made some great contributions and had some good partnerships with Khushdil Shah,” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan.
Tanvir also took five wickets at an average of 48 as the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.
