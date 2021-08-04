Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said he was really impressed with Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani as it was the one thing that stood out to him.

Dahani was the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

His efforts with the ball helped the Sultans win their first-ever PSL title.

“It was his [Dahani] attitude towards the game, despite being his first really high-profile cricket experience, that really stood out,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He played the game with a broad smile on his face but was serious when he needed to be.”

The 22-year-old could potentially make his Test debut in the forthcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the talented youngster will now be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

The two-Test series between the West Indies and Pakistan will begin on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

