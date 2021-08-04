Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower said Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is inspiring people around the world as they enjoy “seeing his attitude in the field”.

Dahani was the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

His efforts with the ball helped the Sultans win their first-ever PSL title.

“I think other cricketers also enjoyed seeing his attitude in the field and I think he inspired the people that were watching him on TV back in Pakistan and, if I boldly say, perhaps around the world,” Flower was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 22-year-old could potentially make his Test debut in the forthcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the talented youngster will now be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

The two-Test series between the West Indies and Pakistan will begin on August 12 and conclude on August 24.

