Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said he didn’t get out in any of the matches he played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Tanvir featured in eight matches, but only batted five times and scored 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike-rate of 148.71.
However, he did get out in one match, where he was caught and bowled by Hasan Ali when the Sultans took on Islamabad United.
“I didn’t get out in any matches I played in,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Tanvir also took five wickets at an average of 48 as the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.
