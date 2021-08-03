Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan: “Initially I struggled in international cricket but now I am enjoying batting up the order”
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he is enjoying batting up the order.
This comes after he has been in sublime form over the past couple of series.
In the ODI series against England, he scored 92 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.
He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.
As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, he has accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 127.77.
“Initially I struggled in international cricket but now I am enjoying batting up the order,” he told The National as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
