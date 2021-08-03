Wasn’t a keeper at the beginning, top Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman says

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan: “I wasn’t a wicketkeeper initially but a good fielder”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan superstar Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he wasn’t a wicketkeeper initially.

However, he has since gone on to become the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats of the game.

“I wasn’t a wicketkeeper initially but a good fielder,” he told The National as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, he scored 92 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 74, at an average of 30.66.

He followed that up with 176 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 88 and a strike-rate of 138.58.

As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, he has accumulated 46 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 127.77.

