Pakistan pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani set to play in CPL

Pakistan pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani is likely to play in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

According to ARY Sports, the St Lucia Zouks are interested in signing him up for the tournament.

Dahani was the highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 20 wickets in 11 games for the Multan Sultans at an average of 17 and an economy rate of 8.42.

His efforts with the ball helped the Sultans win their first-ever PSL title.

If Dahani does join the Zouks, he will play alongside compatriots Wahab Riaz and Usman Qadir.

The 22-year-old could potentially make his Test debut in the forthcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

He was part of the Test side for the recent series against Zimbabwe, but didn’t feature in any games.

Despite this, the talented youngster will now be hoping to make his international debut in the Caribbean.

Aside from Wahab and Qadir, quite a few other Pakistan players will be participating in the CPL.

Mohammad Amir and Azam Khan will be playing for the Barbados Royals, while Haider Ali will represent the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will be part of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The CPL is scheduled to be held in St Kitts and Nevis from August 26 to September 15.

