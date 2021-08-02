Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said people should wait before judging wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, recently made his international debut in the T20 series against England.

In the two matches he played, he scored six runs at an average of six and a strike-rate of 85.71.

As for the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, Azam didn’t bat in the first game as the match was called off midway through due to persistent rain.

Azam was ruled out of the second and third T20 Internationals after he was struck on the head while training on Friday and taken to the hospital.

“Azam Khan has really played one proper inning so far and you cannot judge much from that and only when he has played more can we say anything about him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Coming Soon Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes No Results Vote Does Azam Khan deserve to be in the Pakistan team? Yes 636 ( 35.47 % ) No 1157 ( 64.53 % ) Back

