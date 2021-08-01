Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Nawaz are three-dimensional players who are crucial to the team.

Misbah noted that all three cricketers bat in the lower middle order and their performances will be extremely important going forward.

He added that they also “provide stability to the side”.

“The performances of our 3-dimensional players will be very important,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“So, the lower middle order which includes all-rounders such as Shadab Khan and even Hasan Ali’s performances along with those of Mohammad Nawaz will be be crucial and will provide stability to the side.”

In the ODI series against England, Shadab made 51 runs in three matches at an average of 17 and took three wickets at an average of 43.

Hasan picked up six wickets at an average of 25.50, while Nawaz didn’t feature in any of the games.

As for the T20 series that followed, Shadab accumulated 38 runs at an average of 38 and claimed five wickets at an average of 21.40.

Hasan snapped up one wicket in one game at an average of 28, while Nawaz didn’t play any of the matches.

In the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, Shadab has scored five runs and taken no wickets.

As for Hasan, he has picked up three wickets at an average of 14.33. Once again, Nawaz hasn’t featured in any matches yet.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Not scoring runs like last year, Misbah-ul-Haq wants Pakistan player to pick it up

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32951 ( 14.84 % ) Babar Azam 157191 ( 70.78 % ) Steve Smith 5337 ( 2.4 % ) Ben Stokes 6569 ( 2.96 % ) Kane Williamson 9992 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 227 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1386 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 399 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5597 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 649 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 486 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1310 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32951 ( 14.84 % ) Babar Azam 157191 ( 70.78 % ) Steve Smith 5337 ( 2.4 % ) Ben Stokes 6569 ( 2.96 % ) Kane Williamson 9992 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 227 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1386 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 399 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5597 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 649 ( 0.29 % ) Kagiso Rabada 486 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1310 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related