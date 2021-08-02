Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has predicted that the national team will beat India in the final of the T20 World Cup to be crowned champions.

The two arch-rivals are in Group 2 along with New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two other teams that qualify will join the group.

The tournament will take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

“I have a feeling Pakistan and India will play in the T20 World Cup final and India will lose to Pakistan. Conditions in UAE will favour both India and Pakistan,” Akhtar told Sports Tak on YouTube as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently lost 2-1 to England in their three-match T20 series.

In the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, they are 1-0 ahead after the third T20 International was called off due to heavy rain.

