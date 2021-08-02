Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Nasim Ashraf didn’t like him.

Razzaq represented his country in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, Razzaq amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

“I think the then-chairman [Nasim] Ashraf didn’t like me,” he said on ARY News’ program Bouncer.

