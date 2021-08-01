Not scoring runs like last year, Misbah wants Pakistan player to pick it up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is not scoring runs like he was last year.

Hafeez ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

In the recent three-match T20 series against England, he made 35 runs at an average of 11.66 and a strike-rate of 145.83.

Hafeez didn’t bat in the first T20 International against the West Indies as the match was called off midway through due to persistent rain.

However, in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by seven runs, he made six runs.

“Unfortunately, Mohammad Hafeez has not been able to score runs in the way he did last year,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

