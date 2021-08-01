Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Fakhar Zaman performs better up the order.

His comments come after Zaman batted at number five in the third T20 International against England.

“His confidence was high. He would have performed better up the order,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike-rate of 161.11.

Most recently, Pakistan played the first T20 International against the West Indies, but Zaman didn’t bat as the match was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.

The 31-year-old made 15 runs in the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by seven runs.

