Former England pace bowler Steve Harmison believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam shouldn’t be opening the batting in T20 Internationals.

Instead of Azam, Harmison feels it would be better if Fakhar Zaman opened with Mohammad Rizwan.

Explaining why, he said Pakistan will be under immense pressure if they lose Azam early on in the innings.

“Fakhar Zaman going in at number one, alongside Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam at number three,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think that would be a better balance for me if I was a Pakistan fan because I’m not going to lose my best batsman in the first couple of overs to an absolute beauty in English conditions or any conditions where the ball is moving.”

Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat since the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

As for the second T20 International, which Pakistan won by seven runs, Azam batted at number three and made 51 runs off 40 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

