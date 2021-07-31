Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Fakhar Zaman should not be wasted in the lower order and needs to bat higher up.
His comments come after Zaman batted at number five in the third T20 International against England.
“Talking about the batting, I think Pakistan made a major mistake at number three,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“When Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were playing well, they sent Sohaib Maqsood instead of Fakhar Zaman when a wicket fell. Fakhar was an opener and if you push him to number five or six, where he has to face spinners, then he will be completely wasted.”
In the ODI series against England, Zaman scored 63 runs in three matches at an average of 21.
As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he made 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike-rate of 161.11.
Most recently, Pakistan played the first T20 International against the West Indies, but Zaman didn’t bat as the match was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.
