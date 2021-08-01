Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that about eight to nine players have cemented their spots in the T20 World Cup squad.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

In addition to those eight to nine players, the replacement players for them are known as well.

“About 8-9 players are set in their positions for the T20 World Cup and we know who their replacements will be as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

