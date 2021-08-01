Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former England seamer Steve Harmison said Pakistan haven’t got any depth when it comes to their batting line-up in T20 Internationals.

This comes after England beat Pakistan 2-1 in their three-match T20 series.

In the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies, the first match was called off due to persistent rain, while Pakistan won the second game by seven runs.

Due to a lack of batting depth, Harmison noted that it is important for captain Babar Azam to bat at number three as if Pakistan lose their opener early on, it gives him time to stay at the crease and build his innings.

“He gets 18 overs to bat especially when you haven’t got the depth [in the batting order],” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat.

As for the second T20 International, Azam batted at number three and made 51 runs off 40 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

