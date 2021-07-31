Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Intikhab Alam said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis haven’t really improved the team.

This comes after the men in green were whitewashed 3-0 by a second-string England side in their recent ODI series.

They also lost the T20 series 2-1.

Most recently, they played the first T20 International against the West Indies, but the match was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.

“If you gauge the performance of the coaching staff, there isn’t much improvement in the past couple of years and the defeat against England in [the] ODI series is also going to affect the morale of the team,” Intikhab told Cricket Pakistan.

With the T20 World Cup taking place in the UAE and Oman later this year, Intikhab hopes Pakistan will be able to turn their fortunes around.

“The T20 World Cup is just around the corner, so hopefully the team will do well in the upcoming T20 matches and go into the mega event with a positive frame of mind. The conditions in UAE are similar to Pakistan, which will benefit the Pakistan team as well,” he said.

