Former all-rounder Intikhab Alam said Babar Azam should not be Pakistan’s T20 captain.

He noted that Azam should have only been appointed as captain for Tests and ODIs, while someone else should have been given the reigns in the shortest format.

This comes after the men in green were whitewashed 3-0 by a second-string England side in their recent ODI series.

They also lost the T20 series 2-1.

Most recently, they played the first T20 International against the West Indies, but the match was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.

“If we wanted to give him [the] captaincy, it should have only been in Test cricket and ODIs. There should have been another captain in T20 cricket,” Intikhab, who took 1,571 wickets in his first-class career, told Cricket Pakistan.

