Former Pakistan all-rounder Intikhab Alam said Babar Azam shouldn’t be captaining the national team in all three formats as he is under too much pressure.

This comes after the men in green were whitewashed 3-0 by a second-string England side in their recent ODI series.

They also lost the T20 series 2-1.

Most recently, they played the first T20 International against the West Indies, but the match was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.

“When Babar was appointed captain in all formats, I had stated that this was not the right thing to do,” Intikhab told Cricket Pakistan.

“I think there is too much pressure on him due to [the] captaincy in all formats, even if he himself says that this is not the case.”

