Rashid Latif: “Yasir Shah should not have been dropped for [the] Zimbabwe tour”
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said spinner Yasir Shah deserves to be in the national team.
This comes after Yasir was dropped for the Test series in Zimbabwe due to a knee injury.
Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Yasir wouldn’t have been fit enough in time for the series, but the 35-year-old said the complete opposite.
“Yasir Shah should not have been dropped for [the] Zimbabwe tour,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.
Yasir could make his comeback in the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.
The series begins on August 12 and concludes on August 24.
