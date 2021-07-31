He deserves to be in the team, Latif on returning Pakistan player with incredible talent

Rashid Latif said Yasir Shah deserves to be in the team

Rashid Latif: “Yasir Shah should not have been dropped for [the] Zimbabwe tour”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said spinner Yasir Shah deserves to be in the national team.

This comes after Yasir was dropped for the Test series in Zimbabwe due to a knee injury.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Yasir wouldn’t have been fit enough in time for the series, but the 35-year-old said the complete opposite.

“Yasir Shah should not have been dropped for [the] Zimbabwe tour,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Yasir could make his comeback in the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

The series begins on August 12 and concludes on August 24.

