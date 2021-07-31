Rashid Latif: “They also removed Shan from the centrally contracted players’ list which was another mistake”
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said it was a bad move to drop opening batsman Shan Masood from the list of centrally contracted players.
Masood used to be Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket, but last played international cricket at the beginning of the year when the national team was touring New Zealand.
Most recently, he played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 209 runs in seven matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 142.17.
“They also removed Shan from the centrally contracted players’ list which was another mistake,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.
