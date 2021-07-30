Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said it was a mistake to drop opening batsman Shan Masood.

Masood used to be Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket, but last played international cricket at the beginning of the year when the national team was touring New Zealand.

Most recently, he played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 209 runs in seven matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 142.17.

“There have been mistakes too such as dropping Shan Masood,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

