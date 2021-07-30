Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said people should be thanking chief selector Mohammad Wasim for bringing back pace bowler Hasan Ali.

Hasan had sustained numerous injuries before returning and dominating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He was subsequently recalled to the national team and has been in red-hot form ever since.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he took one wicket in the one match he played at an average of 28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday, he finished with figures of 2-11 off two overs before the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

“People don’t talk about but it was Mohammad Wasim who brought Hasan Ali back in Test cricket at a time when no one else was willing to take this chance due to his fitness,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32709 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 153716 ( 70.51 % ) Steve Smith 5284 ( 2.42 % ) Ben Stokes 6518 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9826 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 219 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1353 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 393 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5572 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 645 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 479 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1295 ( 0.59 % ) Back

